2001 Ferrari 550 Barchetta

Within the scope of the 550 Barchetta production run, chassis number 124118 falls within the first half of cars produced, as the 140th example of the 448 built. Today, it presents in virtually as-new condition, having travelled less than 900 km since it was delivered new to its first owner in 2001. Adding to its desirability is the car's tastefully subtle colour combination of Grigio Alloy over Nero. Previously owned by a director of Ferrari, it was housed in a significant collection of modern Ferraris, where the car's stablemates included an F40, F50 and an Enzo. Regardless of the small distance it has travelled over the course of its life, it has been fastidiously maintained and is offered today with a detailed history file. In addition, the car retains its original books, tools, convertible top, car cover and the very desirable and seldom-seen 550 Barchetta racing helmets. Serviced by Motor of Modena in late 2015, the car was acquired by its current custodian in the spring of 2016 and was imported to the UK, where it has received an annual service earlier this year. The spiritual successor to the Daytona Spider, the 550 Barchetta is considered by many to be one of the most exciting open-top Ferraris of the Montezemolo era, and combines the excitement of twelve-cylinder motoring with open-top excitement as only Ferrari can.•Chilometraggio totale inferiore a 900 km •140° esemplare di soli 448 prodotti •Tra gli accessori: manuali, attrezzi e caschi originali •Recentemente tagliandata•Domanda di certificazione presentata a Ferrari ClassicheQuesta 550 Barchetta, con numero di telaio 124118, rientra nella prima metà delle vetture prodotte, visto che è il 140° esemplare di 448 costruite. Oggi, con soli 900 chilometri percorsi da quando è stata acquistata dal primo proprietario nel 2001, si presenta in condizioni praticamente nuove. L'abbinamento dei colori, Grigio Alloy della carrozzeria con interni Nero, ne aumenta ulteriormente l'esclusività. Il primo proprietario, un dirigente Ferrari, l'ha conservata in una collezione di 'Rosse' moderne d'eccezione come la F40, la F50 e la Enzo. Nonostante abbia percorso pochissima strada, all'auto è stata eseguita una manutenzione maniacale, documentata dal registro dettagliato della sua storia. La vettura inoltre conserva i manuali originali, gli attrezzi, la capottina, il telo copriauto e i caschi da corsa 550 Barchetta dedicati. Molto belli e rari. Tagliandata dalla Motor di Modena alla fine del 2015, l'auto è stata acquisita dal suo attuale proprietario nella primavera del 2016. Importata nel Regno Unito, le è stato eseguito un tagliando all'inizio di quest'anno. Erede della Daytona Spider, la 550 Barchetta è considerata da molti, anche grazie al suo impareggiabile motore dodici cilindri, come una delle più emozionanti Ferrari aperte dell'era Montezemolo.