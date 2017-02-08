2000 Ferrari 550 Maranello WSR

car description

To be OFFERED AT AUCTION at RM Sotheby's Paris event, February 8, 2017.485 bhp, 5,474 cc DOHC V-12 engine with Bosch Motronic fuel injection, six-speed manual transmission, independent front and rear suspension with unequal-length A-arms and coil springs, and four-wheel ventilated Brembo disc brakes with ABS. Wheelbase: 2,500 mmOne of 33 ‘World Speed Record' 550s produced by Ferrari40,400 kilometres from newOffered in splendid condition with books and toolsIntroduced in 1996, the 550 Maranello was a grand touring berlinetta in the finest sense, harkening back to the 365 GTB/4 of the 1970s and its predecessors from the '50s and '60s. Boasting an all-new 5.5-litre V-12 engine with an output of 485 brake horsepower, the 550 Maranello could sprint from 0–100 km/h in 4.4 seconds, leading to a top speed of 320 km/h. The car's bodywork was crafted with aerodynamics in mind, undoubtedly helping it to reset production car speed records, covering 100 kilometres at an average speed of 304 km/h, 100 miles at an average speed of 306.3 km/h, and 296 kilometres in one hour. To celebrate the impressive achievement, Ferrari produced thirty-three 550 Maranellos in the same specification as the three World Speed Record cars. These were fitted with the Fiorano handling pack, carbon bucket seats with Daytona stitching and race harnesses, leather-trimmed roll cage, and suede-covered steering wheel. Other features included the sports exhaust, enamel wing badges, and Corsa brake callipers The WSR offered here today is even rarer as being Rosso Corsa with black interior, unlike most of the 550 WSRs, which were delivered in Grigio Titanio with Bordeaux trim. This example was originally delivered to Italy before being registered in Germany. Today it is offered with recent servicing by Simon Furlonger and is presented in outstanding condition. Furthermore, it is important to note that the car retains its original books and tools and shows only 40,400 kilometres from new.Considered to be one of the last great ‘analogue' Ferraris, the 550 Maranello remains just as thrilling today as it was nearly 20 years ago. The WSR presented here is excellent in all regards and represents a very rare opportunity to buy a very special car.Moteur V12, 5 474 cm³, 2 ACT par banc, injection Bosch Motronic, 485 ch, transmission manuelle à six rapports, suspensions avant et arrière indépendantes à double triangles inégaux et ressorts hélicoïdaux, freins à disque ventilés Brembo sur les quatre roues, ABS. Empattement : 2 500 mm•Une des 33 Ferrari 550 "World Speed Record"•40 400 km depuis l'origine•Superbe état, avec manuels et trousse à outilsPrésentée en 1996, la 550 Maranello était une berlinette de Grand Tourisme dans le plus pur sens du terme, reprenant l'esprit de la 365 GTB/4 des années 1970 et de ses devancières des années 1950 et 1960. Affichant fièrement son nouveau moteur V12 de 5,5 litres de cylindrée développant la puissance de 485 ch, la 550 Maranello pouvait passer de 0 à 100 km/h en 4,4 s, avec une vitesse de pointe de 320 km/h. Le dessin de la carrosserie traduisait la recherche de l'efficacité aérodynamique et a incontestablement contribué à l'obtention de records de vitesses pour une voiture de série. La Maranello a pu ainsi parcourir la distance de 100 km à la vitesse moyenne de 304 km/h, de 100 miles à 306,3 km/h, tout en couvrant 296 km en une heure.Pour célébrer ces chiffres impressionnants, Ferrari a produit 33 exemplaires pourvus des mêmes spécifications que les trois 550 Maranello détentrices des records du monde ("World Speed Record"). Ainsi, ces versions spéciales étaient équipées du "Fiorano Handling Pack", de sièges baquet en fibre de carbone avec coutures "Daytona" et harnais de compétition, d'un arceau de sécurité gainé de cuir et d' un volant recouvert de daim. Parmi les autres équipements, il y avait également une ligne d'échappement sport, des écussons d'aile émaillés ainsi que des étriers de frein "Corsa".La WSR que nous proposons est particulièrement rare avec sa robe rouge "Rosso Corsa" et son intérieur noir, la plupart des 550 WSR ayant été livrées en "Grigio Titanio" avec une sellerie bordeaux. Cet exemplaire a été livré neuf en Italie, avant d'être ensuite immatriculé en Allemagne. Il a connu récemment une révision chez Simon Furlonger et se présente dans un état remarquable. De plus, il est intéressant de noter que la voiture n'affiche que 40 400 km et qu'elle est accompagnée de ses manuels et de sa trousse à outils d'origine.Considérée comme une des dernières grandes Ferrari "analogiques", la 550 Maranello demeure aussi excitante aujourd'hui qu'elle l'était voilà près de 20 ans. La WSR présentée ici est superbe à tous points de vue et constitue une rare opportunité d'acquérir une machine très exclusive. To view this car and others currently consigned to this auction, please visit the RM website at rmsothebys.com/.