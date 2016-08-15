loading Loading please wait....
1998 Ferrari 550 Maranello VIN: ZFFZR49A3W0113144 Black with Black Leather Introduced as the flagship of the Ferrari line in 1996, the Maranello replaced a long line of mid-engine cars that began with the Berlinetta Boxer and advanced to the Testarossa. Designed to capture the glory days of Ferrari’s legendary front-engine sports cars (most notably the 275GTG and 365 GTB/Daytona), the Maranello arrived to the eager public who welcomed it as a universally beautiful car. The Pininfarina styling evoked all the grace and muscularity of the legendary Ferraris without becoming overstated. The clean and beautifully proportioned body draped over the 485 hp V12 engine and 6-speed transaxle created a delightful harmony of power and grace. This particular Maranello is a low mile black on black example which is current on its major belt service, having had a full service and more in December of 2014 by F&M MotorSport (Los Angeles, California) less than 500 miles ago (at 13,648 miles). It is complete with books, tools, records, and is fitted with a Tubi exhaust system, which allows just a bit more performance from the already potent engine while delivering wonderful V12 sounds. This three-owner

  • Ad ID
    418292
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > 550
  • Year
    1998
  • Mileage
    13919 mi
$155,000 (£0)

1145 Park Avenue
Emeryville, 94608, California
United States

