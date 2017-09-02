1996 Ferrari 550 Maranello

car description

Introduced in 1996 the 550 Maranello is a true Pininfarina styled front-engined V12 Ferrari - raw power and performance. The Ferrari 550 is the descendant of the 275 GTS, and the 275 NART, 365 California and Daytona. The V12 dual overhead camshaft engine produces 485 horsepower, the car is comfortable and secure on the road at 300 kph; It sucks the doors off most of its competitors, and does it with style, grace and panache. The 550 Maranello was considered by Ferrari a suitable car to represent the Factory at the Le Mans Twenty-Four Hours and in international GT racing.