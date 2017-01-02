loading Loading please wait....
Ferrari 512TR LHD

£99,995
car description

Vehicle Description 1993 Ferrari 512 TR LHD. Presented in Rosso Corsa with Nero leather and Nero carpets. Originally supplied new by Crepaldi Auto Italy in April 1993. Subsequently imported into the UK in June 2011. This car still retains the original leather wallet, book pack and kilometre speedo showing 45,658 km (28,536 miles). Vehicle requires cam belts and service.

Accessories

ferrari 512 tr left-hand-drive leather lhd rosso-corsa 1993 italian fast red rwd supercar petrol testarossa v12 2wd

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    224746
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > 512
  • Year
    1993
  • Mileage
    28536 mi
Arget Business Centre, Bircholt Road, Parkwood Industrial Estate
Maidstone, ME15 9YY, Kent
United Kingdom

