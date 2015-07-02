FERRARI 512 Ferrari 512 M

Type: Used Year: 1995 Make: FERRARI Model: 512 Trim: Ferrari 512 M Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 14243 Engine Size: Ext Color: Rosso Corsa
FACTORY OPTIONS: 5 Speed Manual Transmission, A fantastic investment opportunity as prices for these vehicles continue to climb, Electric Windows, Left Hand Drive, To all speculators and investors, this is an ideal opportunity to acquire an appreciating asset, Trade enquiries welcome, VAT Qualifying.
Kahn Automobiles
Bradford, BD14SX, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Jul 2, 2015
Aug 24, 2017