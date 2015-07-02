FERRARI 512 Ferrari 512 M

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 1995 Make: FERRARI Model: 512 Trim: Ferrari 512 M Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 14243 Engine Size: Ext Color: Rosso Corsa

FACTORY OPTIONS: 5 Speed Manual Transmission, A fantastic investment opportunity as prices for these vehicles continue to climb, Electric Windows, Left Hand Drive, To all speculators and investors, this is an ideal opportunity to acquire an appreciating asset, Trade enquiries welcome, VAT Qualifying.

  • Ad ID
    405177
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > 512
  • Derivative
    M
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    14243 mi
  • Doors
    2
£189,995

£189,995

