FERRARI 512 Base

Type: Used Year: 1994 Make: FERRARI Model: 512 Trim: Base Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 14369 Engine Size: Ext Color: Rosso Corsa

FACTORY OPTIONS: A simply stunning low mileage example, Air Conditioning, Alarm, Central Locking, Electric Windows, Immoboliser, Left Hand Drive, Supplied new in the EU, To all speculators and investors, this is an ideal opportunity to acquire an appreciating asset

  • Ad ID
    401604
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > 512
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    14369 mi
  • Doors
    2
