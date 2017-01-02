1979 Ferrari 512 BB

car description

Ferrari 512 Additional Information This is an opportunity to own a rare and beautiful Ferrari. One of only 106 RH drives ever made. Mechanically hand built with passion and flair by Elias Elia of Autofficina at 15,494 miles. Fully restored with a photographic catalogue of progress. The interior completely re-upholstered in black leather with Alcantara dash and new black carpets fitted. Extensive log of service history and preparation receipts. The car has recently undergone a major service with cambelt change.