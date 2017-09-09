1966 Ferrari 500 Superfast Series II

car description

To be OFFERED AT AUCTION at RM Sotheby's Ferrari – Leggenda e Passione event, September 9, 2017.Estimate:€1,600,000 - €2,300,000 . The last 500 Superfast produced. One of eight factory right-hand-drive examples. Numerous special-ordered, bespoke original features. Formerly owned by Jack A. Pearce of J.A.P. Engineering. Application for certification submitted to Ferrari ClassicheThe last generation of the original Ferrari super-coupés was the aptly named Superfast, produced between 1964 and 1966. Featuring updated Pininfarina coachwork with a dart-like tapered nose, gracefully rounded tail and glassy European greenhouse, it encompassed a highly developed version of the original Ferrari Colombo V-12, now displacing five litres and producing 395 hp, an output that was utterly remarkable for the era. The car's top speed was 175 mph, a figure that could be achieved quite readily and with no particular special treatment on the part of the driver.The 37th and final 500 Superfast produced, chassis number 8897 SF was also the last of eight configured in right-hand drive, and was finished in Avorio (20559A) over Beige (3309) with the special-ordered features of power windows, no rear seats, a rear window wiper and three air ducts on the front fenders, as well as factory air conditioning. It was originally supplied to the official British Ferrari dealer/importer, Maranello Concessionaires in London, on 6 August 1966.The car was subsequently sold via Coombs and Sons (Guildford) Ltd. to its first private owner, Harold Samuels, who registered it in the UK as KGH 8D. Samuels requested a number of special modifications to the car, including a heated rear screen, built-in compass, a thief-proof switch fitted in the boot that would cut off the petrol feed, as well as an extra powerful servo fitted on the brakes that ‘must have a light pedal'. Mr Samuels did further work with ex-Scuderia Ferrari driver Michael Parkes, then of Maranello Concessionaires, to improve the drivability of the Superfast, detailed in historical correspondence that comes with the car. Subsequently it passed in June 1967 to Jack A. Pearce, owner of J.A.P. Engineering, and was re-registered under his treasured number, JAP 1, as well as outfitted with spotlights and J.A.P. cast alloy wheels. Later in the same ownership, it was refinished in the current white, a brighter shade than the original Avorio.Following ownership by British stockbroker Jack G. Crowther, who drove it at the Ferrari Club France/FOC UK Bugatti-Ferrari meeting at Mas du Clos in 1971, the car was acquired in 1985 by Clive F. Deverell of London, then by Philipp Marcq of France. It was later purchased in 1988 by the famous Swedish Ferrari collector, Hans Thulin, sharing his collection with several Superamericas as well as a 250 GTO. It was acquired by the current owner in 1993.Recent inspection of the car showed it to retain its original special-ordered features, and to have recorded 72,317 miles on the odometer. Its paint is older but in very good condition, while the interior is in excellent order. The car was inspected by Ferrari Classiche, at which point it was noted that no number was stamped on this particular car's chassis frame; a situation that has been observed on other RHD 500 Superfasts. Further, the car retains its original, numbers-matching engine and gearbox.•L'ultima 500 Superfast prodotta•Uno degli otto esemplari con guida a destra•Numerose personalizzazioni originali•È stata anche di proprietà di Jack A. Pearce, della J.A.P. Engineering stata anche di proprietà di Jack A. Pearce, della J.A.P. Engineering•Domanda di certificazione presentata a Ferrari ClassicheL'ultima generazione delle Ferrari super-coupé, chiamata Superfast, è stata prodotta dal '64 al '66. La carrozzeria Pininfarina aggiornata con il muso affusolato come una freccia, la coda arrotondata, coperta da un vetro bombato, monta una versione notevolmente evoluta dell'originale Ferrari Colombo V-12, ora portato a cinque litri e capace di sviluppare 395 CV, potenza impressionante per l'epoca. La velocità massima superava i 280 chilometri all'ora, picco facilmente raggiungibile senza particolari accorgimenti.La trentasettesima e ultima 500 Superfast, con telaio numero 8897 SF, è stata anche l'ultima delle otto con guida a destra. Con carrozzeria Avorio (20559A) e interni Beige (3309), aveva una serie di dettagli caratteristici come i finestrini elettrici, nessun sedile posteriore, il tergilunotto e tre condotti d'aria sui parafanghi anteriori, nonché l'aria condizionata montata direttamente in fabbrica. È stata consegnata originariamente al concessionario/importatore ufficiale britannico Ferrari, Maranello Concessionaires di Londra, il 6 agosto 1966.L'auto, successivamente venduta tramite Coombs and Sons (Guildford) Ltd. al suo primo proprietario privato, Harold Samuels, è stata registrata nel Regno Unito con targa KGH 8D. Samuels, poi, ha richiesto una serie di modifiche tra cui il lunotto termico, una bussola incorporata, un dispositivo antifurto nel baule che tagliava il flusso di benzina, nonché un servofreno supplementare più potente: 'deve avere un pedale leggero'. Inoltre, Samuels ha cercato di migliorare ulteriormente la guidabilità della sua Superfast, com'è testimoniato dal carteggio con l'ex pilota della Scuderia Ferrari, Michael Parkes, a quel tempo alla Maranello Concessionaires (il carteggio è fornito con l'auto). Nel giugno del '67 la Superfast passa a Jack A. Pearce, proprietario di J.A.P. Engineering e viene registrata con la sua targa speciale, JAP 1. Inoltre le vengono applicati dei faretti supplementari e i cerchi in lega leggera J.A.P. Successivamente Pearce la fa riverniciare dell'attuale bianco, una tinta più luminosa dell'originale Avorio.Dopo essere stata di proprietà dell'agente di borsa britannico Jack G. Crowther, che l'ha guidata al raduno del Ferrari Club France / FOC UK Bugatti-Ferrari a Mas du Clos nel 1971, l'auto viene acquisita nel 1985 da Clive F. Deverell di Londra e quindi dal francese Philipp Marcq. Per poi arrivare nel 1988 nelle mani del famoso collezionista svedese di Ferrari, Hans Thulin, che la conserva in compagnia di diverse Superamerica e di una 250 GTO. E per finire, la Superfast arriva all'attuale proprietario nel '93.A una recente verifica l'auto ha dimostrato di aver conservato le sue personalizzazioni originali e di aver percorso 116.383 chilometri totali. La vernice è invecchiata, certo, ma è comunque in ottime condizioni, così come gli interni. All'ispezione da parte di Ferrari Classiche è emerso che il telaio non ha nessun numero stampigliato, mancanza già riscontrata in altre RHD 500 Superfast. Inoltre, l'automobile monta il motore originale (i numeri corrispondono), come pure il cambio. Questa Superfast riceverà la certificazione Ferrari Classiche prima della consegna al nuovo proprietario. To view this car and others currently consigned to this auction, please visit the RM website at rmsothebys.com/.