FERRARI 488 Spider

Triple Layer Giallo Paint Costing £15,800
Giallo Modena Brake Calipers
Carbon Fibre Rear Air Ducts
Carbon Fibre Rear Fog Lamp
Carbon Fibre B-Pillar Trim
Carbon Fibre Front Splitter
Sports Exhaust Pipes
Scuderia Ferrari Shields
Front Parking Sensors
Sports Sill Cover
20' Diamond-Cut Forged Alloys
Goldrake Carbon Fibre Racing Seats
Carbon Fibre Dashboard Inserts
Carbon Fibre Driver Zone With LED's
Carbon Fibre For Tunnel Bridge
Yellow Rev Counter
Giallo Contrast Stitching
As New
Stunning
Bi-Xenon Headlights
CST Traction Control
Digital Instruments
Electrically Operated and Heated Exterior Mirrors
Satellite Navigation
Dealer/Manufacturer Warranty
Delivery Available
Financing Available
