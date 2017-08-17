loading Loading please wait....
Ferrari 488

£229,950
car description

Used condition, Franchise approved, New in Stock

Accessories

Rosso Corsa, Nero leather, Nero carpets, AFS system, Giallo brake calipers, Carbon Fibre rear air-ducts, Carbon Fibre side air splitter, Rear diffuser in Carbon Fibre, Carbon Fibre underdoor cover, Carbon Fibre driver zone + LED's, Bridge in Carbonio, Exterior sill kick in Carbon Fibre, Cinture Rot coloured safety belts, Carbon Fibre dashboard inserts, Rosso Prancing Horse stitched on headrests, Carbon Fibre front spoiler, High emotion low emission, 'Scuderia Ferrari' shields, Navtrak anti-theft system, Parking camera, Front and rear parking sensors, 20" Forged dark matt painted rims, Bianco rev. counter, Sedili Taglia Large Goldrake racing seats, Filo Speciale Rosso coloured special stitching, Vehicle personalization plate

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    304739
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > 488
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Mileage
    1528 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3902
Ring Road, Lower Wortley
Leeds,
United Kingdom

