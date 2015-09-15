loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:Coupe ,Variant: 2dr Auto Leven Car Company Proudly Present this Stunning One Owner Ferrari 488 GTB F1 with a great specification finished in Nero Daytona with Crema Leather Upholstery. Contact Us for Further Information or an HD Video. Tailored Finance Packages Available on Request.

20" Forged Diamond Alloys, Sports Exhaust System, Suspension Lifter, Adaptive Headlight System, Yellow Brake Callipers, Carbon Fibre Front Spoiler, Carbon Fibre Rear Air-Ducts, Carbon Fibre Fog Lamp, Engine Covers in Carbon Fibre, Carbon Fibre Drivers Zone+LEDS, Carbon Fibre Central Bridge, Exterior Sill Kick in Carbon, Dash Inserts In Carbon Fibre, Anti Stone Chipping Film, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Scuderia Ferrari Shields, Yellow Rev Counter, Full Electric Seats, Leather Rear Shelf, Coloured Mats With Logo, Cruise Control, Infotelematic System with Maps Navigation, PAS, Race Manettino, Trip Computer, Bluetooth Audio Streaming, DAB Digital Radio, USB Port, Bi-Xenon Headlights, Body Colour Bumpers, Electric heated door mirrors, Dual Zone Air Conditioning, Front Armrest, Heated Front Seats, Lumbar Support, Rake/reach Adjustable Steering Wheel, Start Button on Steering Wheel, ABS, ASR, Carbon-Ceramic brakes, STC - Stability and traction control, Traction control, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Anti theft satellite system, Keyless Start, Navtrak vehicle tracking system, Remote central locking, Electronic differential, Magneride dual mode

  • Ad ID
    418151
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > 488
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    16
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    155 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jul 2016
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3.9
1 Corstorphine Road,Edinburgh,Edinburgh
EH12 6DD
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

