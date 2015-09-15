loading Loading please wait....
Ferrari 488 Gtb

car description

Used condition, Franchise approved, Manufacturer Approved

Accessories

Rosso Corsa, Nero leather, Nero carpets, AFS system, Atelier car, Nero two-tone body painting, Giallo brake calipers, Carbon Fibre rear air-ducts, Carbon Fibre side air splitter, Engine covers in Carbon Fibre, Rear diffuser in Carbon Fibre, Carbon Fibre driver zone + LED's, Carbon Fibre central bridge, Exterior sill kick in Carbon Fibre, Carbon fibre dashboard inserts, Rosso Ferrari leather lower dashboard, Suspension lifter, Rosso Prancing Horse stitched on headrests, Titanium exhaust pipes, Carbon Fibre front spoiler, Coloured mats with 488 GTB logo, Functional equipment, High emotion low emission, Libretti Vettura In Inglese user manual booklet, 'Scuderia Ferrari' shields, Internal/external electrochromic mirrors, Navtrak anti-theft system, Parking camera, Front and rear parking sensors, 20" Forged Dark painted rims, Giallo rev. counter, Sedili Taglia Large Goldrake racing seats, Filo Speciale Rosso coloured special stitching, Vehicle personalisation plate

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    414439
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > 488
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    6233 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3902
£229,950

Ring Road, Lower Wortley
Leeds
United Kingdom

