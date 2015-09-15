loading Loading please wait....
Ferrari 488 GTB

Photos Map

car description

Rosso Corsa Metallic with Crema Leather Interior, Nero and Crema Dashboard, Rosso Carpets, Rosso Stitching, 20” Forged Diamond Rims with Giallo Brake Callipers, Air Conditioning, Electronic Suspension, CST, Cruise Control, Large Goldrake Racing Seats with Horse Stitched on Headrest in Rosso, Front and Rear Parking Distance Control with Parking Camera, AFS System, Internal and External Electro-Chromatic Rear View Mirrors, Suspension Lifter, HELE, Carbon Fibre Rear Air Ducts, Carbon Fibre Fog Lamp, Carbon Fibre Air Splitter, Carbon Fibre Driver Zone & LED’s, Carbon Fibre Central Bridge, Carbon Fibre Dashboard Inserts, Carbon Fibre Front Spoiler, Carbon Fibre Front Wing, Scuderia Ferrari Shields, Sports Sill Cover, Yellow Rev Counter, Racing Seat Lifter, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Telephone Preparation, Apple CarPlay, Premium HIFI System and Security System with NavTrak.

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    411647
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > 488
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    225808
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    1700 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Apr 2017
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3.9
£249,995

77 High Street,Lyndhurst,
SO43 7PB
United Kingdom

