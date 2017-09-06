loading Loading please wait....
Ferrari 488 Gtb

POA
car description

Used condition, Franchise approved,

Accessories

Bi-Xenon headlights, Body colour bumpers, Electric front windows, Electric heated door mirrors, Dual zone air conditioning, Front armrest, Front head restraints, Heated front seats, Lumbar support, Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel, Start button on steering wheel

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    310784
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > 488
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    40 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3902
Ring Road, Lower Wortley
Leeds,
United Kingdom

