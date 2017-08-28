Specification MAKE Ferrari MODEL 488 GTB COLOUR Grigio Silverstone YEAR 2017/17 MILEAGE 400 DESCRIPTION We are delighted to be able to offer for sale this exceptional Ferrari 488 GTB. Finished in Grigio Silverstone with Nero Interior Hide. STANDARD EQUIPMENT Anti Locking Brakes, Climate Control, Electric Windows and Door Mirrors, Remote Central Locking and Alarm, Navigation System, Audio Hi Fi System, Adjustable Seating and Steering Column, Remote Bonnet Release - Luggage Compartment, Glass Engine Cover, Car Cover, Battery Conditioner, Tracker. HELE - High Emotion, Low Emission. OPTIONAL EXTRAS Carbon Fibre Driving Zone with LED's, Fully Electric Large Daytona Seats, Ferrari 'Scuderia' Shields, Grigio Scuro Contrast Stitching, 20" Alloy Chromed Painted Wheels, Yellow Rev Counter. TRANSMISSION F1 Style 7 Speed DCT ENGINE CAPACITY 3902 STANDARD POWER (BHP) 661 EMISSIONS (CO 2 ) 260 PRICE £209,850 Interested in vehicle × INTERESTED IN VEHICLE Ferrari 488 GTB Submit Close Form Print vehicle details E-Mail to a friend × E-MAIL TO A FRIEND Ferrari 488 GTB Bramley have a Ferrari 488 GTB available for sale. Check it out on their web site: http://www.bramley.com/carsales/details/Ferrari/488
ferrari 488 gtb yellow 7-speed alloy-wheels carbon sat-nav tracker italian fast rwd supercar petrol 2wd
The Foundry, 26 High Street, Bramley
Bramley, GU5 0HB, Surrey
United Kingdom
