£206,450
Specification MAKE Ferrari MODEL 488 GTB COLOUR Nero Daytona YEAR 2016/16 MILEAGE 1650 DESCRIPTION We are delighted to be able to offer for sale this exceptional Ferrari 488GTB. Finished in Nero Daytona with Nero Leather Hide with contrasting Yellow Stitching. Supplied with the balance of the manufacturers 7 Year Service Plan. STANDARD EQUIPMENT Anti Locking Brakes, Climate Control, Electric Windows and Door Mirrors, Remote Central Locking and Alarm, Navigation System, Audio Hi Fi System, Adjustable Seating and Steering Column, Remote Bonnet Release - Luggage Compartment, Glass Engine Cover, Car Cover, Battery Conditioner, Tracker. HELE - High Emotion, Low Emission. OPTIONAL EXTRAS Carbon Fibre Steering Wheel with LED'S. Front Parking Sensors, Embroidered Prancing Horse on Headrests, Scuderia Ferrari Shields, Giallo Modena Brake Callipers, Interior and Exterior Rear View Electrochromic Mirrors, Yellow Rev Counter, Long Thin Italian Flag on Bootlid. TRANSMISSION 7 Speed Dual Clutch ENGINE CAPACITY 3902 STANDARD POWER (BHP) 661 EMISSIONS (CO 2 ) 260 WARRANTY Balance of the manufacturers 4 Year Warranty. PRICE £206,450 Interested in vehicle × INTERESTED IN VEHICLE Ferrari 488 GTB Subm

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    306250
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > 488
  • Mileage
    206450 mi
The Foundry, 26 High Street, Bramley
Bramley, GU5 0HB, Surrey
United Kingdom

