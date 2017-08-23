car description

Specification MAKE Ferrari MODEL 488 GTB COLOUR Nero Daytona YEAR 2016/16 MILEAGE 1650 DESCRIPTION We are delighted to be able to offer for sale this exceptional Ferrari 488GTB. Finished in Nero Daytona with Nero Leather Hide with contrasting Yellow Stitching. Supplied with the balance of the manufacturers 7 Year Service Plan. STANDARD EQUIPMENT Anti Locking Brakes, Climate Control, Electric Windows and Door Mirrors, Remote Central Locking and Alarm, Navigation System, Audio Hi Fi System, Adjustable Seating and Steering Column, Remote Bonnet Release - Luggage Compartment, Glass Engine Cover, Car Cover, Battery Conditioner, Tracker. HELE - High Emotion, Low Emission. OPTIONAL EXTRAS Carbon Fibre Steering Wheel with LED'S. Front Parking Sensors, Embroidered Prancing Horse on Headrests, Scuderia Ferrari Shields, Giallo Modena Brake Callipers, Interior and Exterior Rear View Electrochromic Mirrors, Yellow Rev Counter, Long Thin Italian Flag on Bootlid. TRANSMISSION 7 Speed Dual Clutch ENGINE CAPACITY 3902 STANDARD POWER (BHP) 661 EMISSIONS (CO 2 ) 260 WARRANTY Balance of the manufacturers 4 Year Warranty. PRICE £206,450 Interested in vehicle × INTERESTED IN VEHICLE Ferrari 488 GTB Subm