FERRARI 488 Auto

£279,995
car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: FERRARI Model: 488 Trim: Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 92 Engine Size: 3902 Ext Color: Nero Daytona

Accessories

Carbon Fibre Driver Zone Steering Wheel with LEDs, Carbon Fibre Dashboard Inserts, Carbon Fibre Central Bridge, 20" Alloy Wheels, Electric Seats, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Fog Lamps, Brake Calipers in Yellow, Scuderia Ferrari Shields, Yellow Rev Counter, Floor Mats, Navtrak System, Smoker Package, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Cruise Control, iPod/MP3 Connectivity, 7SP F1 Paddleshift Gearbox, Rear Parking Camera, Carbon Fibre Kick Plate

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    311880
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > 488
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    92 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3902
  • Engine Model
    3902
Stratstone Ferrari Wilmslow
Wilmslow, SK93HW, Cheshire
United Kingdom

