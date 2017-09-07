FERRARI 488 Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: FERRARI Model: 488 Trim: Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 92 Engine Size: 3902 Ext Color: Nero Daytona
Carbon Fibre Driver Zone Steering Wheel with LEDs, Carbon Fibre Dashboard Inserts, Carbon Fibre Central Bridge, 20" Alloy Wheels, Electric Seats, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Fog Lamps, Brake Calipers in Yellow, Scuderia Ferrari Shields, Yellow Rev Counter, Floor Mats, Navtrak System, Smoker Package, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Cruise Control, iPod/MP3 Connectivity, 7SP F1 Paddleshift Gearbox, Rear Parking Camera, Carbon Fibre Kick Plate
Stratstone Ferrari Wilmslow
Wilmslow, SK93HW, Cheshire
United Kingdom
