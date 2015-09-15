2017 Ferrari 488 Spider

20" Matt Grigio Corsa Painted Forged Alloys, Carbon Fibre Driver Zone + LEDs, Carbon Fibre Rear Air Ducts, Carbon Fibre Tunnel Bridge, Carbon Fibre Dashboard Inserts, Front Suspension Lifter, Titanium Sports Exhaust Pipes, Passenger Display, Daytona Style Seats In Nero Leather With Central Racing Seat Stripe In Giallo, Full Electric Seats, Apple Car Play, Rear Parking Camera, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, HiFi Premium System, Adaptive Front Lighting System, Giallo Modena Brake Calipers, Scuderia Ferrari Shields, Giallo Contrast Stitching, Embroidered Prancing Horse On Headrests, Ferrari 7 Year Free Servicing Package Until July 2024, Ferrari Manufacturers Warranty Until July 2021, UK Supplied, Exceptional Example!
Carbon Ceramic Brakes, MagneRide Shock Absorber System, Satellite Navigation, Cruise Control, Parking & USB On Central Tunnel, Yellow Rev Counter, F1 Gearbox With Dual Clutch Transmission, Dual Zone Air Conditioning System, Bi-Xenon Headlamps With LED Position & Direction Light, Race Manettino, Keyless Start Car Key, Engine Start Button On Steering Wheel, Infotelematic System, Bluetooth Audio Streaming, Digital Radio System (DAB), High Emotion Low Emission (HELE), Nero Car
Romans International Ltd, Brighton Road (A217
Banstead, SM7 1AT, Surrey
United Kingdom
Dec 13, 2016
Sep 15, 2015