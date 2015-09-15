loading Loading please wait....
2017 Ferrari 488 Spider

car description

20" Forged Diamond Alloys, Suspension Lifter, Carbon Fibre Driver Zone + LEDS, Carbon Fibre Dashboard Inserts, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Full Electric Seats, Bianco Horse Stitched On Headrest, Filo Speciale Bianco Coloured Special Stitching, Two Tone Body Painting, Scuderia Ferrari Shields, High Emotion Low Emission, Yellow Rev Counter, Coloured Mats With Logo, Yellow Brake Calipers, AFS System, UK Supplied, Exceptional Example!
Carbon Ceramic Brakes, MagneRide Shock Absorber System, Cruise Control, Satellite Navigation System, Bluetooth System, iPod Compatibility, DAB Radio, Dual Zone Air Conditioning System, Bi-Xenon Headlamps With LED Position & Direction Light, Rain Sensor Wipers, Race Manettino, Keyless Start Car Key, Engine Start Button On Steering Wheel, Infotelematic System, Tyre Pressure & Temperature Monitoring System, F1 Gearbox With Dual Clutch Transmission.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    403769
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > 488
  • Mileage
    1070 mi
Romans International Ltd, Brighton Road (A217
Banstead, SM7 1AT, Surrey
United Kingdom

