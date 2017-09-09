2016 Ferrari 488 Spider "Green Jewel"

car description

To be OFFERED AT AUCTION at RM Sotheby's Ferrari – Leggenda e Passione event, September 9, 2017.Estimate:€320,000 - €380,000 . The first 70th Anniversary model to be unveiled by Ferrari. Shown at numerous auto shows, including Paris, Shanghai and the Finali Mondiali in 2016. Virtually as-new, ready to be enjoyed by its first ownerOffered here is one of the first of Ferrari's 70th Anniversary cars to be announced. Featured at the 2016 Paris Motor Show alongside an F12 Berlinetta, a California T and a 488 GTB in different liveries, the livery on this 488 Spider was dubbed ‘The Green Jewel'. This will be the only 488 Spider built as such. Inspired by David Piper's 365 P2, which won the Kyalami 9 Hours in 1965 and 1966, the car is outfitted with a number of unique features from the Tailor Made department. These include metallic Green paintwork, roundels on the door with #25, larger airbrushed Scuderia shields and gold wheels. The special features continue inside with a duo-tone Nero and Rosso interior trimmed in richer Siam furniture leather, as well as aluminium and carbon fibre trim, for a sportier appearance.Arguably the most recognizable of the 70th anniversary liveries, following its unveiling at Paris, the car was shown at the Finali Mondiali in Daytona, as well as at the Shanghai Auto Show in April of 2017.With only delivery mileage accrued during its show career, offered here is a singular opportunity to acquire what is perhaps the most famous 488 Spider, directly from the factory.•Il primo modello svelato dalla Ferrari per il 70° Anniversario•Esposta in numerosi saloni automobilistici mondiali, inclusi Parigi, Shanghai e i Finali Mondiali del 2016•Praticamente nuova, pronta per essere goduta dal suo primo proprietarioUno dei primi modelli annunciati per questo importante anniversario Ferrari, questa 488 Spider è stata presentata al Salone di Parigi nel 2016 insieme a una F12 Berlinetta, una California T e una 488 GTB, tutte in colorazioni diverse. L'inusuale livrea della 488 Spider le ha fatto meritare il soprannome'The Green Jewel'. Da notare che questa sarà l'unica 488 Spider allestita in questo modo. Ispirata alla 365 P2 di David Piper, che vinse la 9 Ore di Kyalami nel '65 e nel '66, l'auto è dotata di una serie di caratteristiche uniche studiate dal reparto Tailor Made di Maranello. Tra queste, la verniciatura verde metallizzata, i tondi portanumero sulla portiera con il 25 di Piper, gli scudetti Ferrari più grandi e i cerchioni oro. Nell'abitacolo, invece, saltano all'occhio le finiture dei sedili doppio tono, Nero e Rosso, in pregiata pelle da arredamento Siam, oltre che gli inserti in alluminio e fibra di carbonio che sottolineano l'anima corsaiola della spider.Dopo essere stata presentata a Parigi questa livrea è diventata la più iconica del 70° anniversario. Tra gli altri show, è comparsa anche alle Finali Mondiali di Daytona, nonché alla fiera dell'auto di Shanghai nell'aprile del 2017.Questa Ferrari ha percorso solo la strada per salire sulle pedane delle fiere a cui ha partecipato. È davvero un'occasione unica per portarsi a casa quella che probabilmente è la Spider 488 più famosa di tutte. Comprandola direttamente dalla fabbrica.Addendum:Please note that this lot is subject to VAT on the full purchase price (both on the hammer price and commission). Should you require further information, please speak to RM Sotheby's administration department. To view this car and others currently consigned to this auction, please visit the RM website at rmsothebys.com/.