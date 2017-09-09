2016 Ferrari 488 GTE

car description

To be OFFERED AT AUCTION at RM Sotheby's Ferrari – Leggenda e Passione event, September 9, 2017.Estimate:€500,000 - €700,000 . Supplied new to IMSA and Le Mans Class-winning team Scuderia Corsa. Class winner in 2016 Sebring 12 Hours and Watkins Glen 6 Hours. Class winner in 2016 IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship. Fresh from a recent service after finishing the 2017 Le Mans 24 Hours. Application for certification submitted to Ferrari ClassicheThe latest in Ferrari's illustrious line of rear-engine V-8 GT cars, the 488 GTE made its competition debut in the 2016 Daytona 24 Hours. With one car each from SMP Racing, Risi Competizione and Scuderia Corsa, it was the last named – with the sister car to that offered here – who defied expectations to take an excellent 10th place overall and 4th in class, behind established GT class grandees Corvette Racing and Porsche.Scuderia Corsa purchased a second 488 – this car – for the Sebring 12 Hours in March, where it was driven by Alessandro Balzan, Jeff Segal and Christina Nielsen. Against strong class opposition from Aston Martin Racing and the Alex Job Racing Porsches, the car ran faultlessly to win the GT Daytona class and finish 22nd overall – ahead of some nine other GTE cars on the same lap.In the IMSA Championship, 2nd and 3rd places at Laguna Seca and Detroit were followed by another class win at the prestigious Watkins Glen 6 Hours which, as at Sebring, equated to 22nd place overall. Thereafter, Nielsen and Balzan took 3rd in class at Elkhart Lake, Circuit of the Americas and in Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta, culminating in a class victory in the end of season championship standings, which marked the first time a female driver won a major North American sports car championship for Christina Nielsen.In the 2017 Daytona 24 Hours, Sam Bird and Matteo Cressoni joined Nielsen and Balzan, and although officially retired after 22 hours, the car was still classified a finisher in 38th place. Following a one-off appearance in the Pirelli World Challenge, the car was converted from GT3 to GT3 specification and entered at Le Mans in June, with Bret Curtis the third driver on this occasion. After a tumultuous race that involved a late-race collision and resulting in lengthy repairs, the car crossed the line in 44th place and 14th in the GTE-Am class, the class having been won by another 488 GTE. With 5,000 km of driving time left on the engine and 6,000 km left on the gearbox, the 488 GTE is supplied with a 12-month powertrain warranty, should the purchaser wish Scuderia Corsa to continue to prepare the car on their behalf. Presented in its Le Mans livery, with impeccable history – and offered for sale direct from the original owner – 4208 is still eligible for numerous GT series worldwide.•Consegnata nuova alla Scuderia Corsa, squadra vittoriosa all'IMSA e Le Mans•Vincitrice di classe alla 12 ore di Sebring e alla 6 ore di Watkins Glen (2016)•Si è aggiudicata l'edizione 2016 del Campionato IMSA Weathertech Sportscar•L'ultimo tagliando è stato effettuato dopo la 24 Ore di Le Mans di quest'anno•Domanda di certificazione presentata a Ferrari ClassicheLa più recente delle gloriose Ferrari con motore V-8 GT posteriore, la 488 GTE ha debuttato alla 24 ore di Daytona nel 2016. Dei tre team che avevano a disposizione un'auto ciascuno, SMP Racing, Risi Competizione e Scuderia Corsa, è stato proprio quest'ultimo a portare a casa il miglior piazzamento, con una vettura sorella di questa. Il 10° assoluto e un 4° di classe importanti, specie perché subito dietro a team affermati come il Corvette Racing e quello Porsche.Scuderia Corsa acquista così una seconda 488, questa, per partecipare alla 12 ore di Sebring di marzo. Al volante, i tre piloti Alessandro Balzan, Jeff Segal e Christina Nielsen. Nonostante i team avversari fossero Aston Martin Racing e le Porsche di Alex Job Racing, questa Ferrari si è comportata egregiamente, vincendo la classe GT Daytona e piazzandosi al 22º dopo un aver superato ben nove GTE in un solo giro.Il secondo e terzo posto di Laguna Seca e Detroit, nel Campionato IMSA, sono stati seguiti da un'altra vittoria di classe alla 6 ore di Watkins Glen che, come a Sebring, si conclude con un 22° posto assoluto. Infine, Nielsen e Balzan si classificano terzi a Elkhart Lake, al Circuit of the Americas e alla Petit Le Mans del Road Atlanta. Risultati che, a fine campionato, hanno portato alla vittoria di classe. Christina Nielsen è diventata così il primo pilota donna ad aver vinto un importante campionato automobilistico in Nord America.Alla 24 ore di Daytona del 2017, Sam Bird e Matteo Cressoni si sono uniti al duo Nielsen/Balzan e, nonostante ufficialmente ritirati dopo 22 ore, l'auto è rimasta in classifica centrando un 38º posto. La Ferrari fa un'apparizione anche al Pirelli World Challenge, viene quindi convertito da GT3 alla specifica GTE e iscritta a Le Mans nel mese di giugno, con Bret Curtis come terzo pilota. Dopo una corsa tutta in salita, peggiorata da un incidente quasi al termine della gara che ha richiesto una lunga sosta ai box, l'auto ha tagliato il traguardo al 44° posto, arrivando comunque quattordicesima nella classe GTE-Am, classe vinta da un'altra 488 GTE.Il motore ha ancora 5.000 chilometri fino alla prossima revisione, mentre il cambio ne ha 6.000, la 488 GTE viene venduta con una garanzia di 12 mesi sull'intero propulsore a patto che l'acquirente contini a farsi preparare l'auto dalla Scuderia Corsa. Presentata nella sua livrea di Le Mans, con una storia impeccabile, è offerta direttamente dal primo proprietario. Una caratteristica da non sottovalutare è che quest'auto può ancora partecipare a numerosi campionati GT in tutto il mondo.