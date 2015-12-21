loading Loading please wait....
Ferrari 458 Spider

car description

Bianco Avus with Nero Leather Interior, Nero Dashboard and Carpets, Nero Headliner, Bianco Stitching, 20” Forged Diamond Rims with Yellow Brake Callipers, Climate Controlled Air Conditioning, Carbon Fibre Racing Seats with Horses Stitched on Headrest in Bianco, Front and Rear Parking Sensors with Rear Parking Camera, AFS Headlights, Electro-Chromatic Rear View Mirror, Carbon Fibre Front Spoiler, Carbon Fibre Rear Mouldings, Carbon Fibre Steering Wheel & LED’s, Carbon Fibre Central Tunnel, Carbon Fibre Air Vents, White Rev Counter, Sports Sill Cover, Scuderia Ferrari Shields, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Telephone Preparation, I-Pod Connection, Premium HIFI System with CD Player and Security System with NavTrak.

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    407660
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > 458
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Registration no.
    204106
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    7900 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jul 2014
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4.5
£189,995

77 High Street,Lyndhurst,
SO43 7PB
United Kingdom

