Specification MAKE Ferrari MODEL 458 Spider COLOUR Grigio Titanio YEAR 2013/63 MILEAGE 18200 DESCRIPTION We are delighted to be able to offer for sale this exceptional Ferrari 458 Spider. Finished in Grigio Titanium with Blue Scuro Hide. Supplied with the balance of the manufacturers 7-year service plan. ( Full PPF protection on front of the car ). STANDARD EQUIPMENT Anti Locking Brakes, Driver and Passenger Airbags, Remote Central Locking with Alarm/Immobiliser, Electrically Operated Roof, Satellite Navigation System, Front and Rear Parking Aids, Cruise Control, Carbon Ceramic Brakes, Multi-Function Steering Wheel with LED Display. OPTIONAL EXTRAS 20" Forged Multi-Spoke Diamond finish in Grigio Corsa Alloy Wheels, Scuderia Wing Badges, Carbon Fibre Driving Zone, Fully Electric Seats, Heated Seats, Carbon Fibre Dash Inserts, Carbon Fibre Rear Moulding, Carbon Trim for Central Bridge, Outer B Post Trim in Carbon Fibre, Sports Exhaust, Rear Parking Camera, Ferrari Logo Stitched in Headrests, Electrically Operated Heated Exterior Mirrors, Contrast Stitching in Grigio Chiaro, Daytona Style Seats, Navtrak Tracking System. TRANSMISSION F1 Style Gearbox ENGINE CAPACITY 4499 STANDARD POWER