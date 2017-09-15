Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: FERRARI Model: 458 Trim: Spider 2dr Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 5200 Engine Size: 4500 Ext Color: BLUE
We are proud to present this beautiful Ferrari 458 Spider finished in Azzurro California Blue Metallic Paintwork, this is a Historical Colour & is extremely rare, costing upwards of 7,000 from the factory. Giallo Modena Brake Calipers, Front Wing In Carbon Fibre, Outer B Post in Carbon Fibre, Carbon Fibre Underdoor / Sideskirt Cover, Scuderia Ferrari Shields, Carbon Fibre Rear Diffuser, Carbon Fiber Rear Moulding, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Fully Electric Wing Mirrors, Crema Full Leather Interior, Filo Giallo Interior Stitching, Blu Carpets, Exterior Sill Kickplate in Carbon Fibre, Carbon FIbre Dash Inserts, Carbon Fibre Steering Wheel with LED's, Yellow Rev Counter, Carbon FIbre Central Bridge, Black Headlining, Full Colour Satellite Navigation, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, iPod Connection.PAS, Race Manettino, Trip computer, Body colour bumpers, Electric front windows, Electric heated door mirrors, Dual zone climate control, Front armrest, Front head restraints, Heated front seats, Lumbar support, Multifunction steering wheel, Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel, ABS, ASR, Carbon-Ceramic brakes, Driver and passenger airbags, Side airbags, STC - Stability and traction control, Anti theft alarm, Navtrak vehicle tracking system, Remote central locking, Electronic differential, Magneride dual mode,Ferrari 458 Spider 2dr Auto
Prestige Cars
Orpington, BR67QR, Kent
United Kingdom
For the last few years, it’s been the case that if you write Ferrari a l...
With an offer to buy a 76 per cent stake in the Pininfarina, India’s lar...