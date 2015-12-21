loading Loading please wait....
FERRARI 458 Spider 2dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: FERRARI Model: 458 Trim: Spider 2dr Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 17501 Engine Size: 4500 Ext Color: Rosso Corsa

Nero Carpets,AFS System,Yellow Brake Calipers,Carbon Fibre Driving Zone With LEDS,Cruise Control,Carbon Fibre Dashboard Inserts,Cavallino Logo Stitched On Headrests,iPod Connection,'Scuderia' Wing Badges,Auto Dimming Rear View Mirrors,Satellite Navigation,Bluetooth Connectivity,Navtrak,Front And Rear Park Assist,Instrument Panel In Giallo,20'' Forged Diamond Alloy Wheels,Full Electric Seats,Contrast Stitching In Rosso

  • Ad ID
    405201
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > 458
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    17501 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4500
  • Engine Model
    4500
£177,500

Maranello Ferrari Egham
Egham, TW200AX, Surrey
United Kingdom

