FERRARI 458 Spider 2dr Auto [HELE]

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: FERRARI Model: 458 Trim: Spider 2dr Auto [HELE] Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 11020 Engine Size: 4500 Ext Color: Rosso Corsa
Bordeaux Carpets,Giallo Brake Calipers,Carbon Fibre Driver Zone,Cruise Control,Carbon Dashboard Inserts,High Emotion Low Emission,Ipod Connection,Scuderia Ferrari Shields,Satellite Navigation,Bluetooth,Parking Camera,Front and Rear Parking Sensors,Bianco Rev Counter,Full Electric Seats,Tyre Pressure Measurement System
Graypaul Ferrari Birmingham
Solihull, B904GT, West Midlands
United Kingdom
For the last few years, it’s been the case that if you write Ferrari a l...
With an offer to buy a 76 per cent stake in the Pininfarina, India’s lar...