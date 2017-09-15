loading Loading please wait....
FERRARI 458 Spider 2dr Auto [HELE]

£195,000
car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: FERRARI Model: 458 Trim: Spider 2dr Auto [HELE] Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 11020 Engine Size: 4500 Ext Color: Rosso Corsa

Accessories

Bordeaux Carpets,Giallo Brake Calipers,Carbon Fibre Driver Zone,Cruise Control,Carbon Dashboard Inserts,High Emotion Low Emission,Ipod Connection,Scuderia Ferrari Shields,Satellite Navigation,Bluetooth,Parking Camera,Front and Rear Parking Sensors,Bianco Rev Counter,Full Electric Seats,Tyre Pressure Measurement System

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    326575
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > 458
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    11020 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4500
  • Engine Model
    4500
Graypaul Ferrari Birmingham
Solihull, B904GT, West Midlands
United Kingdom

