Ferrari - 458 Speciale - 2015

€329,000 - €427,700 (£300,015.10 - £390,019.63)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Modern Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

Ferrari 458 speciale, official Italian, certified km, yellow exterior and blue livery. Ferrari service 07/2017 with Ferrari invoice and stamped service booklet, maintenance program 7 years, full options- Protection film on hood, bumpers, sills- Diamond wheels- 458 Italia-style racing seats- Adjustable driver's seat- 4-point seatbelt- Road roll bar- Side badges- Blue brake calipers- Nart livery- Yellow tachometer bottom- Special yellow colour belts- Yellow prancing horse embroidered on headrest- SatNav- Front and rear parking sensor- Rear camera- Complete underbody protectionPrompt delivery.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Milan, Italy.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    317149
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Ferrari > 458
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

