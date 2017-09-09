Ferrari - 458 Speciale - 2015

Ferrari 458 speciale, official Italian, certified km, yellow exterior and blue livery. Ferrari service 07/2017 with Ferrari invoice and stamped service booklet, maintenance program 7 years, full options- Protection film on hood, bumpers, sills- Diamond wheels- 458 Italia-style racing seats- Adjustable driver's seat- 4-point seatbelt- Road roll bar- Side badges- Blue brake calipers- Nart livery- Yellow tachometer bottom- Special yellow colour belts- Yellow prancing horse embroidered on headrest- SatNav- Front and rear parking sensor- Rear camera- Complete underbody protectionPrompt delivery.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Milan, Italy.
