Introduced in 2009 and designed to replace the Ferrari F430, the 458 boasts a 4.5-litre V8 engine that delivers truly remarkable performance, with 0-62mph taking just 3.4 seconds.

In its full road test of the V8 supercar, Autocar magazine said: ‘Regardless of setting, the 458 is (for a supercar) a supple-riding thing whose fast, light steering, at 2.0 turns lock to lock, instantly feels agile’.

The 458 Italia's steering wheel underscores a continuity with classic Ferrari cues like the aluminum central pad while the removal of any indicator and windshield wiper stalks clusters all controls on the steering wheel.

The center console features a sculptural aluminium casting that houses the F1 gearshift panel and dynamic controls including Launch Control, reverse, and the Auto switch to operate the gearbox in fully automatic mode.

This particular Ferrari 458 Italia is presented in Rosso Corsa with Nero hide seats with Red diamond stitching. Red carpets, Carbon racing Package, Auto dimming mirrors, ipod connect, Sat Nav, Bluetooth, electric steering column, electric mirrors, Nav trak, Stability & traction control, Front & rear Park assist, TPM, 20"forged alloys, Red brake callipers, Carbon Scuderia wing shields, factory alarm with remote locking, Magnaride dual mode.

This car is presented in Pristine condition, it has Full Ferrari service history.

For more information about this Ferrari 458 Italia for sale in Kent, or to arrange an appointment, please contact our sales team on 01474 874555.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    408818
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > 458
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    FA57DJM
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Year
    2012
  • Mileage
    5877 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2012
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4.5
£175,000

Unit 5 Brands Hatch Park,Longfield,Scratchers Lane
DA3 8PU
United Kingdom

