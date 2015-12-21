car description

Introduced in 2009 and designed to replace the Ferrari F430, the 458 boasts a 4.5-litre V8 engine that delivers truly remarkable performance, with 0-62mph taking just 3.4 seconds.



In its full road test of the V8 supercar, Autocar magazine said: ‘Regardless of setting, the 458 is (for a supercar) a supple-riding thing whose fast, light steering, at 2.0 turns lock to lock, instantly feels agile’.



The 458 Italia's steering wheel underscores a continuity with classic Ferrari cues like the aluminum central pad while the removal of any indicator and windshield wiper stalks clusters all controls on the steering wheel.



The center console features a sculptural aluminium casting that houses the F1 gearshift panel and dynamic controls including Launch Control, reverse, and the Auto switch to operate the gearbox in fully automatic mode.



This particular Ferrari 458 Italia is presented in Rosso Corsa with Nero hide seats with Red diamond stitching. Red carpets, Carbon racing Package, Auto dimming mirrors, ipod connect, Sat Nav, Bluetooth, electric steering column, electric mirrors, Nav trak, Stability & traction control, Front & rear Park assist, TPM, 20"forged alloys, Red brake callipers, Carbon Scuderia wing shields, factory alarm with remote locking, Magnaride dual mode.



This car is presented in Pristine condition, it has Full Ferrari service history.



For more information about this Ferrari 458 Italia for sale in Kent, or to arrange an appointment, please contact our sales team on 01474 874555.