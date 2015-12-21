Ferrari 458 Italia

loading Loading please wait....
Rosso Corsa with Nero Leather Interior, Nero Dashboard and Carpets, Rosso Stitching, Nero Headlining, 20” Painted Factory Rims with Rosso Brake Callipers, Air Conditioning, Electronic Suspension, CST, Large Carbon Fibre Racing Seats with Horses Stitched on Headrest, Front and Rear Parking Distance Control, Xenon Headlamps, Internal and External Electro-Chromatic Rear View Mirrors, Carbon Fibre Driving Zone and LED’s, Scuderia Ferrari Shields, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Telephone Preparation, IPod Connection, Premium HIFI System with CD Player and Security System with NavTrak.

  • Ad ID
    405626
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > 458
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    188106
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Year
    2012
  • Mileage
    13900 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Apr 2012
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4.5
£152,995

77 High Street,Lyndhurst,
SO43 7PB
United Kingdom

