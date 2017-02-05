car description

Introduced in 2009 and designed to replace the Ferrari F430 , the 458 boasts a 4.5-litre V8 engine that delivers truly remarkable performance, with 0-62mph taking just 3.4 seconds. In its full road test of the V8 supercar, Autocar magazine said: ‘Regardless of setting, the 458 is (for a supercar) a supple-riding thing whose fast, light steering, at 2.0 turns lock to lock, instantly feels agile’. The 458 Italia's steering wheel underscores a continuity with classic Ferrari cues like the aluminum central pad while the removal of any indicator and windshield wiper stalks clusters all controls on the steering wheel. The center console features a sculptural aluminium casting that houses the F1 gearshift panel and dynamic controls including Launch Control, reverse, and the Auto switch to operate the gearbox in fully automatic mode. This paricular Ferrari 458 Italia is presented in Grigio Silverstone with Nero hide seats, Alcantara centres and grigio stripe. Nero carpets, Carbon racing Package, Cavallino stitched headrests, large Carbon racing seats, Auto dimming mirrors, ipod connect, Sat Nav, Bluetooth, electric steering column, electric mirrors, Nav trak, Stability & traction control,