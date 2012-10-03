Ferrari 458 Italia 4.5 Coupe

car description

Launched in late 2009 the 458 Italia replaced the very popular F430 as Ferraris new flagship V8 sports car. The performance figures are staggering with this new V8 producing 562bhp and a reported 0-60mph time of 2.9 seconds. One of the biggest upgrades from the F430 is the introduction of the 7-Speed dual-clutch gearbox, which is the only transmission available on this model but is a huge improvement from the previous F1 box, with a much quicker gearchange and no more regular clutch replacements. This car is prepared by our award winning workshop to the very highest standards. The service history is as follows: 03/10/2012 - Ferrari Leeds @ 1417 miles 20/09/2013 - Ferrari Leeds @ 3617 miles 01/09/2014 - Ferrari Wilmslow @ 7799 miles 17/09/2015 - Ferrari Wilmslow @ 11972 miles 15/12/2016 - Ferrari Wilmslow @ 13336 miles This vehicle is also supplied with 12 months MOT. All of our cars also have a pre-sale 111 point check to ensure they meet our very high preparation standard. Features Nero Hide with Red Stitching Carbon Back Sports Seats Scuderia Wing Shields Carbon Steering Wheel with LEDs Carbon Central Tunnell Sat Nav Automatic Xenon Lights with Wash Ceramic Brakes Bluetooth Phone