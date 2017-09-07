FERRARI 458 Italia 2dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: FERRARI Model: 458 Trim: Italia 2dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 21500 Engine Size: 4497 Ext Color: Black
All TMG vehicles are supplied with a full, clear HPi check, 12 months MoT and Service (if required) 3 months/3000 miles electronic or mechanical breakdown, from Newark and Lincolnshire's premier independent low mileage motor retailer. Part exchange welcome, nationwide delivery and competitive finance arranged. This vehicle is located at our Newark Branch. View over 200 vehicles at: www.taylormotorgroup.co.uk, call Newark; 01636 614130 or email: sales@taylormotorgroup.co.uk
Taylor Motor Group (Farndon Road)
Newark, NG244SW, Nottinghamshire
United Kingdom
For the last few years, it’s been the case that if you write Ferrari a l...
With an offer to buy a 76 per cent stake in the Pininfarina, India’s lar...