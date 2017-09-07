loading Loading please wait....
FERRARI 458 Italia 2dr Auto

£144,995
car description

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: FERRARI Model: 458 Trim: Italia 2dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 21500 Engine Size: 4497 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

All TMG vehicles are supplied with a full, clear HPi check, 12 months MoT and Service (if required) 3 months/3000 miles electronic or mechanical breakdown, from Newark and Lincolnshire's premier independent low mileage motor retailer. Part exchange welcome, nationwide delivery and competitive finance arranged. This vehicle is located at our Newark Branch. View over 200 vehicles at: www.taylormotorgroup.co.uk, call Newark; 01636 614130 or email: sales@taylormotorgroup.co.uk

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    313062
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > 458
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    21500 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4497
  • Engine Model
    4497
Taylor Motor Group (Farndon Road)
Newark, NG244SW, Nottinghamshire
United Kingdom

