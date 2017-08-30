Variant name:ITALIA DCT ,Derivative:F142 ,Variant: 2011 61 Ferrari 458 Italia 4.5 Litre 570 BHP F1 DCT We are extremely proud to be able to offer this exceptional low mileage 2011 61 reg Ferrari 458 Italia 4.5 Litre 570 BHP F1 DCT 2 door super car with only 12116 miles from new which has been fully maintained and cared for by Ferrari throughout its life. This luxury sports and performance supercar is finished in stunning Rosso Corsa (racing red) with contrasting black nero leather and red leather trims which is without doubt the best colour combination. Optional extra specification includes yellow brembo callipers, full optional mirrors, scuderia ferrari shields, radionavi system & bluetooth, front & rear parking sensors, yellow rev counter, sport sill cover, full electric seats, 20" forged alloy wheels, leather headlining. Also includes carbon LED steering wheel, heated seats, air con, navtrack anti theft system. satellite navigation, DRL, launch control and much more. This example also benefits from the remainder of manufacturer 7 year service plan and the remainder of the manufacturer warranty until January 2018. Viewing is essential as we are confident there is no better example available on the market so call us now for more information and to avoid disappointment !
2 Keys, Full Ferrari Service History, Black Nero Leather & Red Trim Upholstery, 20" 5 Spoke Alloy Wheels, Yellow Brembo Callipers, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Paddleshift, Remainder Of Manufacturer Service Plan, Navtrack Antitheft System, CD Stereo System, HDD Hard Disc Drive, Satellite Navigation System, Launch Control, Carbon Fibre LED Steering Wheel, Daytona Style Seats, Full Electric Windows, Electric Folding Mirrors, Driver & Passenger Electric Seats With Driver Memory, Driver & Passenger Heated Seats, Nero Black Leather Door Card Panels & Armrests, Contrast Red Stitching, Full Cloth Mats, Leather Roof Lining, Aluminium Pedals, Push Button Start/Stop, Extended Leather Dashboard, Yellow Rev Counter, Grey Interior Inlays, Aluminium Sill Plates, Grey Interior Handles, Dual Zone Heating System, Auto Climate Control, Air Con, Automatic Gearbox, Automatic Lights, Automatic Dimming Mirror, AFS System, On Board Trip Computer, 3 Spoke Multifunctional Steering Wheel, On Board Trip Computer, Driver & Passenger Airbags, Electric Parking Brake, Sports Chassis Control, Driving Mode Selector, Race Selector, Sport Selector, Wet Selector, Body Coloured Bumpers Handles & Mirrors, Grey Sill Trims, Scuderia Ferrari Shields, Bluetooth Technology, 3 Way Centre Exhaust System, Rear Moulded Diffuser, High Line Stop Lamp, Black Mesh, Carbon Ceramic Brakes, PAS, ABS, DRL, Remainder Of Extended Warranty Until January 2018, Standard Manufacturer Specification, 570 BHP, Outstanding Performance, Stunning Performance, Stunning Body Styling, Massive Optional Extra Spec, Best Value Example On The Market
237 Acklam Road,Middlesbrough,
TS5 7AB,
United Kingdom
