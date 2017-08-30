car description

Variant name:ITALIA DCT ,Derivative:F142 ,Variant: 2011 61 Ferrari 458 Italia 4.5 Litre 570 BHP F1 DCT We are extremely proud to be able to offer this exceptional low mileage 2011 61 reg Ferrari 458 Italia 4.5 Litre 570 BHP F1 DCT 2 door super car with only 12116 miles from new which has been fully maintained and cared for by Ferrari throughout its life. This luxury sports and performance supercar is finished in stunning Rosso Corsa (racing red) with contrasting black nero leather and red leather trims which is without doubt the best colour combination. Optional extra specification includes yellow brembo callipers, full optional mirrors, scuderia ferrari shields, radionavi system & bluetooth, front & rear parking sensors, yellow rev counter, sport sill cover, full electric seats, 20" forged alloy wheels, leather headlining. Also includes carbon LED steering wheel, heated seats, air con, navtrack anti theft system. satellite navigation, DRL, launch control and much more. This example also benefits from the remainder of manufacturer 7 year service plan and the remainder of the manufacturer warranty until January 2018. Viewing is essential as we are confident there is no better example available on the market so call us now for more information and to avoid disappointment !