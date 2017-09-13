loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Ferrari 458 Coupe Italia |

Compare this car
£164,850
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Specification MAKE Ferrari MODEL 458 Coupe Italia COLOUR Nero Daytona YEAR 2012/12 MILEAGE 9600 DESCRIPTION We are delighted to be able to offer for sale this exceptional Ferrari 458 Italia.Finished in Nero Daytona with Black Alcantara Seats. Supplied with the balance of the manufacturers 7 Year Service Plan. STANDARD EQUIPMENT Anti Locking Brakes, Driver and Passenger Airbags, Remote Central Locking with Alarm/Immobiliser, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Electric Windows, Carbon Ceramic Brakes, Bi-Xenon Headlights, Magnaride Suspension, Satellite Navigation System, Bluetooth Connectivity, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Electrically Adjustable Exterior Mirrors. OPTIONAL EXTRAS Yellow Calipers, Black Exhaust, i-Pod Connection, Scuderia Shields, 20" Alloy Wheels, Carbon Fibre Racing Pack, inc Carbon Driving Zone Carbon Steering Wheel with LED's), Carbon Gear Shift Paddles, Carbon Rev Counter Surround, Carbon Centre Console, Carbon Dash Insert Strip, Carbon Air Vents, Alcantara Headlining, AFE Lighting System, Electrochromic Mirrors, Cruise Control. TRANSMISSION F1 Style 7 Speed DCT ENGINE CAPACITY 4499 STANDARD POWER (BHP) 562 EMISSIONS (CO 2 ) 307 PRICE £164,850 Interested in vehi

Accessories

ferrari 458 coupe italia black 7-speed alcantara alloy-wheels airbag bluetooth carbon ceramic-brakes cruise-control immobiliser parking-sensor sat-nav xenon italian fast rwd supercar petrol v8 mid-engine footballer hands-free 2wd

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    324012
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > 458
  • Mileage
    164850 mi
Email Dealer >>

The Foundry, 26 High Street, Bramley
Bramley, GU5 0HB, Surrey
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed