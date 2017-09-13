Ferrari 458 Coupe Italia

car description

Specification MAKE Ferrari MODEL 458 Coupe Italia COLOUR Nero Daytona YEAR 2012/12 MILEAGE 9600 DESCRIPTION We are delighted to be able to offer for sale this exceptional Ferrari 458 Italia.Finished in Nero Daytona with Black Alcantara Seats. Supplied with the balance of the manufacturers 7 Year Service Plan. STANDARD EQUIPMENT Anti Locking Brakes, Driver and Passenger Airbags, Remote Central Locking with Alarm/Immobiliser, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Electric Windows, Carbon Ceramic Brakes, Bi-Xenon Headlights, Magnaride Suspension, Satellite Navigation System, Bluetooth Connectivity, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Electrically Adjustable Exterior Mirrors. OPTIONAL EXTRAS Yellow Calipers, Black Exhaust, i-Pod Connection, Scuderia Shields, 20" Alloy Wheels, Carbon Fibre Racing Pack, inc Carbon Driving Zone Carbon Steering Wheel with LED's), Carbon Gear Shift Paddles, Carbon Rev Counter Surround, Carbon Centre Console, Carbon Dash Insert Strip, Carbon Air Vents, Alcantara Headlining, AFE Lighting System, Electrochromic Mirrors, Cruise Control. TRANSMISSION F1 Style 7 Speed DCT ENGINE CAPACITY 4499 STANDARD POWER (BHP) 562 EMISSIONS (CO 2 ) 307 PRICE £164,850 Interested in vehi