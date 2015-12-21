loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

2015 Ferrari 458 Speciale

Photos Map

car description

20" Matt Forged Alloys, Nart Racing Stripe, Large Carbon Fibre Racing Seats, Carbon Fibre Front Flaps, Carbon Fibre Engine Covers, Carbon Fibre Rear Diffuser, Carbon Fibre Wheel Caps, Titanium Exhaust Pipes, Front & Rear Parking Sensors With Rear View Camera, Internal/External Electrochromic Mirrors, Blu Scuro Alcantara Interior, Blu Interior 3D Fabric Colour, High Emotion Low Emission, Scuderia Ferrari Shields, Blu Tour De France Paint, Blu Scuro Alcantara Headliner, Alcantara Wheel Arches, Blu Scuro Alcantara Central Tunnel, Blu Scuro Alcantara Dashboard, Blu Medio Horse Stitched On Headrest, Handly Fire Extinguisher, Driver Seat Adjustment Device, Blu Medio Stitching, Yellow Rev Counter, Coloured Mats With Logo, Heat Insulated Windscreen, Silverstone Grey Brake Calipers, Paint Protection Film (PPF) Applied To Front End, 1 Owner From New, UK Supplied, Exceptional Example!
Carbon Ceramic Brakes, Bi-Xenon Headlights, Dual-Zone Air Conditioning, Tyre Pressure & Temperature Monitoring System, Carbon Fibre Interior, Anti-Theft Satellite System, Race Manettino.

Accessories

romans international 2015 ferrari 458 speciale blue 1-owner alcantara alloy-wheels air-con band-a carbon ceramic-brakes parking-sensor sat-nav xenon italian fast rwd supercar petrol v8 coupe mid-engine footballer 2wd

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    403770
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > 458
  • Mileage
    1075 mi
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

POA

Romans International Ltd, Brighton Road (A217
Banstead, SM7 1AT, Surrey
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!