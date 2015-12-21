loading Loading please wait....
2012 Ferrari 458 4.5 Italia Auto Seq 2dr

2012 / 12 REG + 14,000 MILES + Finished in Nero Daytona with Nero / Yellow Leather Race seats, Yellow seat belts, Yellow Calipers, i-Pod Connection, Scuderia Shields, 20" Alloy Wheels, Carbon Fibre Racing Pack, inc Carbon Driving Zone Carbon Steering Wheel with LED's), Carbon Gear Shift Paddles, Carbon Rev Counter Surround, Carbon Centre Console, Carbon Dash Insert Strip, Carbon Air Vents, Alcantara Headlining, AFS Lighting System, Electrochromic Mirrors, Cruise Control.Anti Locking Brakes, Driver and Passenger Airbags, Remote Central Locking with Alarm/Immobiliser, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Electric Windows, Carbon Ceramic Brakes, Bi-Xenon Headlights, Magnaride Suspension, Satellite Navigation System, Bluetooth Connectivity, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Electrically Adjustable Exterior Mirrors.

  • Ad ID
    418381
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > 458
  • Year
    2012
POA

Bowling Old Lane, Off Manchester Road
Bradford, BD5 8HN, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

