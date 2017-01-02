Ferrari 458 Additional Information 2011, LHD, 458 Italia, Yellow / Giallo, Black full leather racing seats, carbon backed, yellow stitching with embossed headrests. Factory wing shields, Carbon LED steering wheel. Only 7473 mls. Immaculate inside and out. £115,000
2011 ferrari 458 italia yellow carbon 2017 italian fast rwd supercar petrol v8 coupe mid-engine footballer 2wd
Merlin House, Oakcroft Road
Chessington, KT9 1RH, London
United Kingdom
