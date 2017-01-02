loading Loading please wait....
2011 Ferrari 458 Italia

POA
Ferrari 458 Additional Information 2011, LHD, 458 Italia, Yellow / Giallo, Black full leather racing seats, carbon backed, yellow stitching with embossed headrests. Factory wing shields, Carbon LED steering wheel. Only 7473 mls. Immaculate inside and out. £115,000

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    224732
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > 458
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    7473 mi
Merlin House, Oakcroft Road
Chessington, KT9 1RH, London
United Kingdom

