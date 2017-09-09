2010 Ferrari 458 Italia "Army"

car description

To be OFFERED AT AUCTION WITHOUT RESERVE at RM Sotheby's Ferrari – Leggenda e Passione event, September 9, 2017.Estimate:€250,000 - €350,000 . Custom designed with Ferrari's Tailor Made department for Lapo Elkann. Undoubtedly the most famous 458 Italia. Two owners from new. Application for certification submitted to Ferrari ClassicheKnown for his eccentric style, Fiat heir and grandson of Gianni Agnelli, Lapo Elkann, rarely does anything with subtlety; such is the case with his Tailor Made 458 Italia. To create a completely custom machine, the car was finished in a one-off camouflage paint scheme. Rather than Ferrari's standard Scuderia Shields on the front wings, Elkann instead opted for peace signs. The wheels were painted dark green, with camouflage callipers for the carbon ceramic brakes to match, and even the engine bay was given further camouflage detailing. The theme carries through to the interior as well, which is swathed in dark brown leather. Contrasting camouflage inserts and headrests were fitted, along with further camouflage trim on both the steering wheel and dashboard. Finally, contrasting rosso cavallinos were stitched in the headrests, asserting that the car's heritage and the Ferrari brand cannot be hidden under its camouflage livery. The car was retained by Elkann from its production in 2010 until 2016, when it was acquired by its current owner at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Gala dinner during the Cannes Film Festival. Held to raise money for amfAR, a foundation for HIV/AIDS research, the star-studded event included a charity auction that included Elkann's own 458 Italia. With Lapo himself in attendance, the 458 sold for €1,000,000 to its second owner, from whom it is offered today.•Personalizzata dal reparto Ferrari Tailor Made di Ferrari appositamente per Lapo Elkann•È la Ferrari 458 Italia più famosa•Solo due proprietari•Domanda di certificazione presentata a Ferrari ClassicheNoto per il suo stile eccentrico, l'erede Fiat nonché nipote di Gianni Agnelli, Lapo Elkann, raramente fa qualcosa sottotono. Come nel caso di questa 458 Italia Tailor Made. La carrozzeria è stata riverniciata con un disegno mimetico e al posto degli scudetti, Lapo ha preferito due simboli della pace. Completano il pacchetto 'da sbarco' le ruote verniciate verde scuro, le pinze dei freni carbo-ceramici, mimetiche anche queste, come pure il vano motore.Il tema militare continua anche nell'abitacolo in pelle marrone scuro. Colori mimetici a contrasto sono stati impiegati per poggiatesta e inserti, come su volante e plancia. I cavallini rampanti ricamati sui poggiatesta, invece, sono rigorosamente rossi, a dimostrazione del fatto che il patrimonio di storia della Ferrari non può essere camuffato in nessun modo.L'auto è stata tenuta da Elkann dal 2010 al 2016, quando viene acquisita dal suo attuale proprietario durante la cena di gala mfAR Cinema Against AIDS, durante il Festival di Cannes, organizzata per raccogliere fondi per la fondazione della ricerca sull'HIV/AIDS amfAR. L'evento patinato si è concluso con un'asta di beneficenza. Tra i lotti anche questa 458 Italia che, sotto gli occhi compiaciuti di Lapo, è stata aggiudicata per 1.000.000 di euro al secondo, nonché attuale, proprietario. Che oggi la rimette all'incanto. To view this car and others currently consigned to this auction, please visit the RM website at rmsothebys.com/.