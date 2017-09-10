Ferrari "Bi-Colore"456 M GTAutomatic Ferrari

car description

Completed by the factory and invoiced to Maranello Concessionaires Ltd/Ferrari UK in July 1998 for delivery to the UK by truck. First registered W 314 UJM to Maranello Sales of Egham Surrey as their own demonstrator, on the 16th May 2000. The then 1st April 1999 list price was £173,588.63 plus delivery ,number plates and road tax. Additionally the car was optioned with red brake callipers at £480.00. It was bought by a Mr Ambrose Fieldman who apparently registered the car in his company name ,then onto a V12 registration number ,before re registering it in his own name care of Maranello Sales Ltd on the 7th August 2006. The fifth and penultimate registered owner Mr Robert Horne, bought and registered ,84P the car on the 17th November 2006 with 26,000 miles, from Mr Ambrose, immediately sending it to Maranello Sales for a full annual service .The car features on page 245 of Doug Nye's book "Ferrari 250 GT Short-wheelbase -The autobiography of 2119 GT " 901-1-907085-23-9,sitting in the foreground in DK Engineering's workshop . The last owner from Scotland bought the car from Mr Horne the 23rd November 2010 with 34,000 miles now covered. Former Glenvarigill-the then agents Scottish Fe