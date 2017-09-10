Ferrari 456 M GTAutomatic Ferrari

car description

Delivered new and first registered M8 MMD, by Maranello Sales Ltd to the first owner Mr Manzur Din of Buckinghamshire on the 25th May 2000.The list price was £173,588.63 plus delivery charges, number plates and road tax. Additionally the car was optioned with Black seat piping (PIP1) £864.00 and aluminium Grey brake callipers (CALA) £588.00. Three years later it was purchased by 39 year old company director Mr John Mouskos of London on the 30th May 2003 ,with some 11,500 miles now covered ,from Ferrari agents ,Maranello Sales (?). Eleven months later, on the 20th April 2004 ,it was bought by 40 year old company director ,Mr Karl Massey of Cheshire from Ferrari agents Stratstone, and sold back to them sixteen months later on the 28th September 2005 . Purchased by the fourth registered keeper, Mr Fares Fare of London on the 25th January 2006 with 22,900 miles from dealers ,Stratstone(?) The penultimate owner 39 year old company director Mr Venthan Thangeswaran of London, bought the car on the 28th March 2010 still with only 23,000 miles. The last owners ,a couple from Surrey bought the car privately on the 21st September 2012 with 25,000 miles. Ferrari 456M The 456M in GT and GTA ver