Ferrari 456 M GTAutomatic Ferrari

car description

Delivered new and first registered on the 1st September 2002 by the Leicestershire Ferrari agents, Graypaul to 60 year director Mr Peter Lloyd, a serial 456 owner!. In addition to the list price of £176,233.00 plus delivery charge of £2,245.00 and plus first registration fee and road tax, the car was optioned with aluminium Grey brake callipers (CALA)£588.00,dark Blue upper dashboard (DSH1),steering wheel (STW1) £204.00 and Silver Grey stitching (STC1)£180.00. Purchased by 36 year company director ,Mr Arasalam Zarbafi on the 1st September 2003.Whilst owned by Mr Zarbafi the car serviced by Maranello Sales Ltd. Mr John Balderson became the next owner on the 14th July 2005 having bought it from Inchcape Direct of Shrewsbury with 3,641 miles in July 2005. The penultimate and fourth owner, 49 year old company director ,Mr John Knight of Surrey bought the car on the 10th July 2007 with a little over 6,000 miles from Surrey specialists ,Bramley. The car was maintained by Rardley during Mr Knights ownership and indeed has continued with us with the next owner. The penultimate owner Mr Martin Halls ,bought the car on the 18th July 2013 with 18,094 miles from a private motor trader in Readi