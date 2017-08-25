Ferrari 456 M GT 6-speed manual Left hand drive Ferrari

car description

Manufactured by Ferrari in March 2000 and shipped to Ferrari North America and in turn their agents, Miller Motorcars in Greenwich Connecticut for their client Mr Panos Davatris of New Jersey. The car was first registered, and the two year warranty started on the 15th May 2000. Mr Davatris apparently so liked the car that when he returned to Greece he took it with him registering the car there on the 23rd April 2007,and having it serviced by the Ferrari agents ,Genesis SA on the 15th June 2007 with 8,175 miles. The car had a two year "Complete Re-treatment" of the bodywork by Genesis on the 2nd December 2008 at 9,350 miles. The second and penultimate owners in the UK, bought the car via a German agent, registering the car here on the 2nd November 2015, following a major service which included valve clearances and cam belts by specialists Foskers on the 30th September 2015 with 12,453 miles. The last owner wad registered on the 10th February 2017. The car is complete with its factory original service book, handbooks, leather wallet even the Maglite torch, past invoices ,registration details and MOT certificates. History: 456M GT 1998 The 456M, in its GT and automatic gearbox GTA gui