The Ferrari 456 GT was revealed in 1992 at Garage Francorchamps in Belgium, and celebrated as the most powerful 2+2 in the world. It?was the first road car launched under the auspices of renowned former Ferrari president, Luca Cordero di Montezemolo.



In di Montezemolo’s own words it was ‘a totally new kind of Ferrari in every sense of the word’. A completely new 5.5-litre Ferrari V12 engine was mated to a six-speed manual transmission, with a sophisticated suspension set-up and freshly designed switchgear.



In 1996, the Ferrari 456 GT four-speed automatic was launched, followed in 1998 by the Ferrari 456M or ‘Modificata’. Updates to the engine management, interior and aerodynamics were added but performance was unchanged.



Generous boot space and a spacious cabin make the Ferrari 456 an ideal family touring car. The interior features electrically adjustable seats, air-conditioning and electric windows.



This 456 GT is a superb low mileage example of the model with a fantastic factory specification, well documented service history, and complete with its tan hide tool case, leather wallet, handbook and two sets of keys.