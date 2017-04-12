loading Loading please wait....
Ferrari 456

£70,000
Electric Windows, 17'' Alloys We are pleased to offer this immaculate Ferrari 456M GTA finished in Tour de France Blue with Crema interior. Having completed only 19,972 miles this would make a perfect investment opportunity and must be seen to fully appreciate this highly desirable iconic example. This car has an extensive full history and has been maintained regardless of cost. All invoices are present.

Electric Windows, 17'' Alloys

  • Ad ID
    258643
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > 456
  • Mileage
    19972 mi
  • Owners
    4
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5474
Epsom, Surrey
United Kingdom

