This particularly beautiful Ferrari 456 GTA from 1996, is a real ' Gentlemen Ferrari '. The Ferrari has the special color combination of Blue Tour de France (metallic) with a stylish dark blue leather interior. This one is ordered with a lot of options like: climate control, original Sony radio with CD changer, 17” OEM Factory Speedline wheels, electronically-controlled adaptive suspension, electric windows and mirrors and an original car cover.
This Ferrari is very well maintained and perfectly documented. Originally it concerns a Belgian F456; in January 2008 the F456 was imported into the Netherlands.
More information on: www.kucarfa.nl
Stephensonweg 13
Gorinchem, 4207 HA, Zuid-Holland
Netherlands
Until the 456 arrived, the notion of a Ferrari that was suited to everyd...
Ferrari has been busy celebrating its 70th anniversary throughout 2017, ...