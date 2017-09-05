loading Loading please wait....
Ferrari 456

car description

This particularly beautiful Ferrari 456 GTA from 1996, is a real ' Gentlemen Ferrari '. The Ferrari has the special color combination of Blue Tour de France (metallic) with a stylish dark blue leather interior. This one is ordered with a lot of options like: climate control, original Sony radio with CD changer, 17” OEM Factory Speedline wheels, electronically-controlled adaptive suspension, electric windows and mirrors and an original car cover.
This Ferrari is very well maintained and perfectly documented. Originally it concerns a Belgian F456; in January 2008 the F456 was imported into the Netherlands.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    310521
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > 456
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Year
    1996
  • Mileage
    57000 mi
Stephensonweg 13
Gorinchem, 4207 HA, Zuid-Holland
Netherlands

