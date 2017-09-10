loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Ferrari 456 GT Six speed manual- Left hand drive Ferrari

Compare this car
£49,990
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Completed by the Ferrari factory in October 1994 the car was shipped to the UAE were it was delivered new by the UAE Ferrari agents Al-Tayer Motors LLC on the 28th June 1995 to Mr Abudulllah Bel Obeida, apparently heir to the Ruler of Ras al Khaima. Following an inspection by Ferrari agents Al Tayer on the 29th October 2003 with 44801kms/28,000 miles, the car was purchased by the second owner, British ex pat Mr Gavin Jeffrey on the 12th November 2003 from High Class Cars in Dubai for Dirham 162,000, ship. Mr Jeffrey had Hanjin Shipping ,transport the car to the UK in the Spring of 2004,paying the import duty and registering the car M746 OYW here on the 10th December 2004 . Initially maintained by respected marque specialists Moto Technique of Surrey as well as the local Ferrari agent in France ,Modena Sport. Four new tyres have recently been fitted. The car is complete with its factory original service book past invoices, MOT's as well as the UAE paperwork for exporting the car. The original plastic carpet protection is still covering the carpets! History: The 456 GT took the luxury 2+2 coupé theme to new heights and saw Ferrari return to the front-engine concept for the first time

Accessories

ferrari 456 gt 6-speed manual left-hand-drive alloy-wheels airbag air-con leather petrol power-steering v12 1994 italian fast rwd supercar coupe 4-seat two-plus-two 2wd

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    317693
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > 456
  • Year
    1994
  • Mileage
    28000 mi
Email Dealer >>

Headley Road, Grayshott 
Grayshott, GU26 6LB, Hampshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed