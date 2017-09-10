Ferrari 456 GT Six speed manual- Left hand drive Ferrari

car description

Completed by the Ferrari factory in October 1994 the car was shipped to the UAE were it was delivered new by the UAE Ferrari agents Al-Tayer Motors LLC on the 28th June 1995 to Mr Abudulllah Bel Obeida, apparently heir to the Ruler of Ras al Khaima. Following an inspection by Ferrari agents Al Tayer on the 29th October 2003 with 44801kms/28,000 miles, the car was purchased by the second owner, British ex pat Mr Gavin Jeffrey on the 12th November 2003 from High Class Cars in Dubai for Dirham 162,000, ship. Mr Jeffrey had Hanjin Shipping ,transport the car to the UK in the Spring of 2004,paying the import duty and registering the car M746 OYW here on the 10th December 2004 . Initially maintained by respected marque specialists Moto Technique of Surrey as well as the local Ferrari agent in France ,Modena Sport. Four new tyres have recently been fitted. The car is complete with its factory original service book past invoices, MOT's as well as the UAE paperwork for exporting the car. The original plastic carpet protection is still covering the carpets! History: The 456 GT took the luxury 2+2 coupé theme to new heights and saw Ferrari return to the front-engine concept for the first time