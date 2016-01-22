Ferrari 456 GT-six speed manual. Ferrari

car description

On the 31st May 1994,an order was placed with Maranello Concessionaires Ltd by the Ferrari agents ,Lancasters of Colchester for a Blu Le Mans Fer 516/C with cream hide A3997 and blue carpet,456 GT -one of 39 Blu Le Mans examples from the 139 cars originally officially imported, and one of just 13 in this colour combination. The order was confirmed twelve months later on the 1st March 1995.Production was started on the Thursday 4th May 1995 and completed just under a month later on Friday 2nd June 1995.Invoiced to Ferrari UK/Maranello Concessionaires Ltd on the 12th June 1995 for delivery to the UK by truck. Upon arrival in the UK the car was invoiced by Maranello Concessionaires Ltd/Ferrari UK to the East Anglian Ferrari agents, Lancasters on the 27th June 1995. The car was first registered N11 BSB, on the 1st August 1995, to Mr Brian Berry of London, by Ferrari agents Lancasters of Colchester, Essex. The then list price (01-08-95) was £156,445.38 plus delivery, number plates and road tax. Mr Berry sold the car on to his work colleague, Mr Ian Claisse of Essex, apparently-according to Talacrests mileage declaration he completed- via Lancasters of Colchester, on the 26th February 1