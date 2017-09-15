Ferrari - 456 GT (F116 CL)- 1994

Details:- Valid inspection: yes- Documents: Italian- Owners: 2- Engine: 5474 cc - 325 HP- Underbody condition: intact.Description:Cars registered in 1994 in Switzerland. In Italy since 2001. It has driven only 39,000 miles Like new condition. Historicity ASI certificateTiming belt recently replaced at Ferrari dealership.The vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Naples, Italy.
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom
Until the 456 arrived, the notion of a Ferrari that was suited to everyd...
As part of Ferrari’s 70th anniversary celebrations, RM Sotheby’s hosted ...