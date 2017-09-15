loading Loading please wait....
Ferrari - 456 GT (F116 CL)- 1994

€85,500 - €111,150 (£76,043.70 - £98,856.81)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Modern Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

Details:- Valid inspection: yes- Documents: Italian- Owners: 2- Engine: 5474 cc - 325 HP- Underbody condition: intact.Description:Cars registered in 1994 in Switzerland. In Italy since 2001. It has driven only 39,000 miles Like new condition. Historicity ASI certificateTiming belt recently replaced at Ferrari dealership.The vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Naples, Italy.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    325563
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Ferrari > 456
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

